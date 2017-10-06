NARCOTIC WASTELAND Featuring Former NILE Frontman DALLAS TOLER-WADE Release “Faces Of Meth” Guitar Playthrough Video

Narcotic Wasteland, the full-time project of former Nile frontman Dallas Toler-Wade, is set to release a brand new, full-length album, entitled Delirium Tremens, on October 13th via Megaforce Records/MRI. Delirium Tremens is now available for pre-order here, with more options coming soon.

A few weeks ago, the band surprised fans with a brand new track, "Faces Of Meth", to great acclaim. Today, you can watch a guitar playthrough of the track.

Dallas says, "When writing this song, I was tapping into some of the musical ideas I had in the early 90s. I have always loved the toxic tri-tone sound. So, years ago I figured out a way to play them using my index and middle, then kind of hammering on the next strings over with my middle and pinky. This is all over the two albums in one form or another, and it is something I have quite enjoyed experimenting with over the years."

Check out an official Gear Gods "Rigged" video detailing the guitar gear used on Delirium Tremens:

Delirium Tremens shines a spotlight on negative human behavior, again inspired by - but not entirely based on - our country's addiction epidemic. Loosely inspired by the unstable drug culture present in the band's stomping grounds of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Delirium Tremens traverses an atmosphere of instability and toxicity that audibly manifests as a gritty, unrelenting, pulverizing extreme metal storm. On Delirium Tremens, Narcotic Wasteland manages to create challenging music without losing a sense of meaning and vital emotional connection with the listener.

"The topic of drug use and death is still present, but we are also branching off a bit to talk about venomous human behavior, self-reflection, and big pharmaceutical companies ruining lives for big profits," continues Dallas."I'm very excited for our fans, and fans of metal to hear this album. I feel in many ways it's our best work, yet I feel we are only skimming the surface of what is possible with this band."

Delirium Tremens was produced and mixed by Narcotic Wasteland at Vegas View Recording and Dallas' home studio. For recording and mixing, the band tapped Grammy award winning producer Neil Kernon at Auslander, with mastering by metal producer-elite Alan Douches at West West Side Music.

Dallas adds: "I have worked with Neil Kernon on many albums at this point. He has always inspired me and pushed me to be better than I thought I could be. He is a great producer and a great friend. He is brutally honest. That's one of the things I love about him the most."

Delirium Tremens tracklisting:

“Introspective Nightmares”

“Faces Of Meth”

“Return To The Underground”

“We Agnostics”

“In Memoriam” (intro)

“Bleed And Swell”

“Delirium Tremens”

“Self Immolation”

“Life Revolted”

“You Will Die Alone”

“Husk”

“Pharma Culture”

“Faces Of Meth” lyric video:

In support of the new album, Narcotic Wasteland will head out on a 20+ city North American tour, beginning October 21st in Greenville, SC and hitting several states and provinces, coming to an end in Orlando, FL on December 9th. Select dates will feature support from Dreaming Dead and Extinction Level Event. See below for a full listing of tour dates and get tickets via individual venues as they become available.

Tour dates:

October

21 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

24 - Houston, TX - Walter's Downtown

25 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

26 - OKC, OK - Thunder Alley

27 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Dive Bar

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

31 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut

November

3 - Bend, OR - The Third Street Pub

4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

7 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room (BRIXX)

8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

22 - Akron, OH - The Empire

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - Westland, MI - The Token

28 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

29 - Quebec City, QC - l'anti bar & spectacles

30 - Manchester, NH - The Jewel

December

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Room

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

8 - Charleston, SC - The Sparrow

9 - Orlando, FL - Bombshells Tavern

Support bands: 10/30-11/5 Dreaming Dead, 11/30-12/6 Extinction Level Event

Narcotic Wasteland is:

Dallas Toler-Wade - Guitar, Vocals

Ed Rhone - Guitar Vocals

Chris "Lutachrist" Dupre - Bass, Vocals

Phil Cancilla - Drums