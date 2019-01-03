NARCOTIC WASTELAND Introduce New Drummer STERLING JUNKIN

"Hello Everyone. 2019 is going to be a killer year for Narcotic Wasteland! We will be sharing great news in the upcoming weeks," says frontman Dallas Toler-Wade, formerly of Nile. "The first awesome announcement we would like to share with all of you now..."

"Narcotic Wasteland has ended the search for a drummer! We would like to introduce to you our new drummer Sterling Junkin. After many video submissions from several talented drummers, Sterling emerged at the top of the pack. No smoke and mirrors, no filters with this guy on the kit."

"Sterling Junkin has been playing drums for 20 years and has been / is affiliated with such bands as Infuriate, Id, Widower, and Venereal Baptism. Sterling had a long tenure of playing with central and south Texas bands during his time in the state, but now lives elsewhere in the US. His influences range from Dave Lombardo, Antonio Sanchez, Tony Laureano, Frost, Dave Weckl."

"We are really looking forward to making music and playing shows with Sterling. He is a really solid drummer with killer ideas."

Narcotic Wasteland is:

Dallas Toler-Wade - guitar and vocals

Chris "Lutachrist" Dupre - bass and vocals

Edwin Rhone - guitar and vocals

Sterling Junkin - drums