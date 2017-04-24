NARGAROTH Debuts "Whither Goest Thou?" Lyric Video

Reinvigorated black metal infamists Nargaroth have revealed a special lyric video for the new track "Whither Goest Thou?". The song hails from the band's seventh album, Era Of Threnody, set for international release on May 16th via Inter Arma Productions.

German black metal's longest-running and most prolific band, Nargaroth has built a canon of work that's as infamous as it is legendary in the underground. Led as always by the peerless vision of vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Ash, the Nargaroth aesthetic has spanned the many extremes of black metal as an artform, but always done with bravado and self-belief, purity of intent and purity of purpose. Now, with the band's first full-length in a long eight years, Era Of Threnody has arrived to mark a glorious new epoch for Nargaroth.



Ever aptly titled, Era Of Threnody burns with rage and repose - a war cry from a battlefield long forgotten, a remembrance of sorrows past, present, and future. Across its 65-minute landscape, the ten songs which comprise Era Of Threnody paint a portrait of Nargaroth at its most dynamic: nearly every unique era of the band is represented, but executed with a startling sense of professionalism. But let it be known that "professionalism" in no way should be conflated with mainstream ambitions, for this is still pure 'n' pristine BLACK METAL in all its monochromatic grandeur. More accurately, perhaps, Era Of Threnody is the sound of Nargaroth at the height of its powers, well rested from the studio hiatus and eager 'n' emboldened by an upcoming European tour with Absu and Hate. The time of reckoning is at hand, and it is indeed the Era Of Threnody!

A special teaser video can be enjoyed below. The cover art and tracklisting follow.

Tracklisting:

"Dawn Of Epiphany"

"Whither Goest Thou?"

"Conjunction Underneath The Alpha Weel"

"...As Orphans Drifting In A Desert Night"

"The Agony Of A Dying Phoenix"

"Epicedium To A Broken Dream"

"Love Is A Dog From Hell"

"Era Of Threnody"

"TXFO"

"My Eternal Grief, Anguish Neverending"