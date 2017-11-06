NARNIA Debut “Messengers” Music Video

Swedish melodic metallers, Narnia, have released an official music video for “Messengers”, a track from their new, self-titled album, out now via Massacre Records. The clip can be found below.

The new album was mixed and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson. The cover artwork was created by Markus Sigfridsson.

Tracklisting:

“Reaching For The Top”

“I Still Believe”

“On The Highest Mountain”

“Thank You”

“One Way To The Promised Land”

“Messengers”

“Who Do You Follow?”

“Moving On”

“Set The World On Fire”

“Living Water” (2017 Version) (Digipak Bonus Track)

“Utvandrarna” (Digipak Bonus Track)

“Messengers” video:

“Reaching For The Top” video:

“I Still Believe” video:

“Thank You” video: