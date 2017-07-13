NARNIA Premier “I Still Believe” Music Video; New Album Tracklisting Revealed

July 13, 2017, an hour ago

Swedish melodic metallers, Narnia, are back with a new, self-titled album, to be released on July 21st via Massacre Records. A new video for the album track “I Still Believe” is available for streaming below.

The new album was mixed and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson. The cover artwork was created by Markus Sigfridsson. The album will be available as a CD digipak, and the tracklisting is below.

“Reaching For The Top”
“I Still Believe”
“On The Highest Mountain”
“Thank You”
“One Way To The Promised Land”
“Messengers”
“Who Do You Follow?”
“Moving On”
“Set The World On Fire”
“Living Water” (2017 Version) (Digipak Bonus Track)
“Utvandrarna” (Digipak Bonus Track)

“I Still Believe” video:

“Thank You” video:

Tour dates:

August
4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet Festival
18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air
19 - Sävsjö, Sweden - Sävsjö Celebration

September
9 - Uppsala, Sweden - KulturNatten

December
2 - Pieksämäki, Finland - GoodMoodStock Festival

Latest Reviews