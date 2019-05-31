NARNIA To Release From Darkness To Light Album In August; "A Crack In The Sky" Music Video Posted

Swedish metal band, Narnia, will release their new album, From Darkness To Light, on August 2. A video for the first single, "A Crack In The Sky", can be found below.

The new album was produced by Narnia guitarist CJ Grimmark, mixed by the band‘s sound engineer Viktor Stenquist, and mastered by Jens Bogren, Fascination Street Studios (Sepultura, Symphony X, James LaBrie in Dream Theater).

From Darkness To Light will be released on CD, vinyl in different colours, and digitally, distributed by Sound Pollution (Europe, USA, Australia), King Records (Asia) and Latin America: Voice Music, Icarus Music and The Dove‘s Voice Records.

The album release will be followed up with a tour in 2019-2020, starting in South America, together with Stryper and Tourniquet.

Tracklisting:

"A Crack In The Sky"

"You Are The Air That I Breathe"

"Has The River Run Dry?"

"The Armor Of God"

"MNFST"

"The War That Tore The Land"

"Sail On"

"I Will Follow"

"From Darkness To Light (Part 1)"

"From Darkness To Light (Part 2)"

"A Crack In The Sky" video: