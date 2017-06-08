NARNIA To Release New Album In July; “Thank You” Video Streaming

Swedish melodic metallers, Narnia, are back with a new, self-titled album, to be released on July 21st via Massacre Records. A first impression comes in form of the official video for the single "Thank You", which you can watch below.

The new album was mixed and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson. The cover artwork was created by Markus Sigfridsson.

Narnia will be available as a digipak CD with exclusive bonus tracks. Additional details will be released soon.

Tour dates:

July

8 - Halmstad, Sweden - Gullbrannafestivalen

August

4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet Festival

18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

19 - Sävsjö, Sweden - Sävsjö Celebration

September

9 - Uppsala, Sweden - KulturNatten