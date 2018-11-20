NASHVILLE PUSSY - 2019 United States Tour Dates Confirmed
Nashville Pussy vocalist / rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright has announced his band's upcoming US tour, via the following video, taped at The Ramones Museum in Berlin, Germany.
Nashville Pussy 2019 US Tour Dates:
February
7 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
9 - Tustin, CA - Marty’s On Newport
10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar
14 - Ventura, CA - Discovery
15 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
16 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s
17 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
19 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo House
20 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre
23 - Chico, CA - Lost on Main
27 - Dallas, TX - Trees
28 - Austin, TX - The Parish
March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
2 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
May
8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
9 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South
10 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood
11 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
12 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound
15 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
17 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
19 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
24 - Detroit, MI - Smalls
25 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse Sunday
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Memory Lanes
27 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
29 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
30 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
31 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
June
1 - Nashville, TN - Exit In