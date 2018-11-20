NASHVILLE PUSSY - 2019 United States Tour Dates Confirmed

Nashville Pussy vocalist / rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright has announced his band's upcoming US tour, via the following video, taped at The Ramones Museum in Berlin, Germany.

Nashville Pussy 2019 US Tour Dates:

February

7 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

9 - Tustin, CA - Marty’s On Newport

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar

14 - Ventura, CA - Discovery

15 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

16 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

17 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

19 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo House

20 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre

23 - Chico, CA - Lost on Main

27 - Dallas, TX - Trees

28 - Austin, TX - The Parish

March

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music

2 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

May

8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

9 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South

10 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood

11 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

12 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound

15 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

17 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

19 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

24 - Detroit, MI - Smalls

25 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse Sunday

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Memory Lanes

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

29 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

30 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

31 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

June

1 - Nashville, TN - Exit In