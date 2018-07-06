NASHVILLE PUSSY - New Album, Pleased To Eat You, Due In September

Nashville Pussy will release their new album, Pleased To Eat You, on September 7th via Verycords.

Produced by Daniel Rey (Ramones, The Misfits), Pleased To Eat You features the following 13 tracks:

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"We Want A War"

"Just Another White Boy"

"Go Home And Die"

"Low Down Dirty Pig"

"Testify"

"One Bad Mother"

"Woke Up This Morning"

"Drinking My Life Away"

"Endless Ride"

"Hang Tight"

"CCKMP"

"Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit"

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

In live news, Nashville Pussy return to the stage on August 2nd in France. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.