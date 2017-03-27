NASHVILLE PUSSY - New Album "Will Sound Like If THE SEX PISTOLS Did Physical Graffiti"

"It's just been confirmed, big news," says Nashville Pussy vocalist and rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright. "We are scheduled to go to Glasgow, Kentucky in late September to make the next record. Daniel Rey (Ramones, The Misfits) will be producing, David Barrick - who did Say Something Nasty - will be engineering. I'm not sure what record company's going to put it out yet; we'll have to see about that. As far as what it's going to sound like, let's just say it'll sound like if The Sex Pistols did Physical Graffiti (by Led Zeppelin)."

Nashville Pussy is currently on tour across The United States, remaining shows are as listed:

March

27 - Goldfield Trading Post- Sacramento, CA

28 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

29 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

30 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

31 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

April

1 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

2 - Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ

4 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

5 - The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ

6 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

8 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

12 - Streets Of London - Denver, CO

13 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

14 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

15 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK