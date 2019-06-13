NASHVILLE PUSSY - Pleased To Eat You Canada Tour Dates
June 13, 2019, an hour ago
Nashville Pussy continues to tour in support of their most recent album, 2018's Pleased To Eat You. A 15-date, cross-Canada tour has just been announced, confirmed shows as listed:
September
25 - London, ON - Rum Runners
26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
27 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Marinière
29 - Ottawa, ON - 27 Club
October
1 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
3 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos
4 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
5 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
6 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
8 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto
10 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret
11 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens
12 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
Pleased To Eat You is the seventh studio album from Nashville Pussy, and certainly another milestone recording by the band you'll need to share with your mom: Bourbon, BBQ, horse farms, good people, and a great fucking record. Seriously, you'll hardly find a band that manages to act so easy, so fast and yet so impulsive as Nashville Pussy - a band that is not shy about expressing opinions loud and clear.
If music is the food of life, then Nashville Pussy is Pleased To Eat You!
Tracklisting:
"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"
"We Want A War"
"Just Another White Boy"
"Go Home And Die"
"Low Down Dirty Pig"
"Testify"
"One Bad Mother"
"Woke Up This Morning"
"Drinking My Life Away"
"Endless Ride"
"Hang Tight"
"CCKMP"
"Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit"
"Go Home And Die" video:
"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back" video:
"One Bad Mother" lyric video:
"We Want A War" video: