NASHVILLE PUSSY - Pleased To Eat You Canada Tour Dates

Nashville Pussy continues to tour in support of their most recent album, 2018's Pleased To Eat You. A 15-date, cross-Canada tour has just been announced, confirmed shows as listed:

September

25 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

27 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Marinière

29 - Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

October

1 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

3 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos

4 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

5 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

6 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

8 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

10 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

11 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

12 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Pleased To Eat You is the seventh studio album from Nashville Pussy, and certainly another milestone recording by the band you'll need to share with your mom: Bourbon, BBQ, horse farms, good people, and a great fucking record. Seriously, you'll hardly find a band that manages to act so easy, so fast and yet so impulsive as Nashville Pussy - a band that is not shy about expressing opinions loud and clear.

If music is the food of life, then Nashville Pussy is Pleased To Eat You!

Tracklisting:

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"We Want A War"

"Just Another White Boy"

"Go Home And Die"

"Low Down Dirty Pig"

"Testify"

"One Bad Mother"

"Woke Up This Morning"

"Drinking My Life Away"

"Endless Ride"

"Hang Tight"

"CCKMP"

"Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit"

"Go Home And Die" video:

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back" video:

"One Bad Mother" lyric video:

"We Want A War" video: