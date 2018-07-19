NASHVILLE PUSSY - Pleased To Eat You, Track By Track With BLAINE CARTWRIGHT

Nashville Pussy will release their new album, Pleased To Eat You, on September 7th via Verycords / earMusic. Vocalist and rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright takes you track by track through each of the 13 songs:

1. "She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"Ruyter (Suys, lead guitarist) and I have always wanted to make a record that would that we could play for our families. Well this ain’t it!! From the first line of this opening song it’s like the loud hillbilly neighbors banging on your front door and demanding to party. And not taking no as an answer."

2. "We Want A War"

"I’m really proud of this one. Musically, it’s Ted Nugent meets The Temptations. Lyrically, it’s the most smart ass anti-war song since Country Joe And Fish’s 'Feel Like I’m Going To Die'. This song is also as political as we’re ever going to get. American politics is like high school. And I fucking hated high school."

3. "Just Another White Boy"

"This started out as a sort of autobiographical acoustic song I wrote while sitting around the house. The lyrics were great but the music was kind of boring. So we put the lyrics to this amazing Nazareth / BTO '70s jam we came up and now it’s an ageless riff. It’s got lyrics so good you would be proud to put on your tombstone. And Ruyter’s solo is so good you’ll want to dance on your own grave!"

4. "Go Home And Die"

"This song is mean! I even scare myself on this one. Am I the Hillbilly Alice Cooper? Yeah. Fuck Yeah!"

5. "Low Down Dirty Pig"

"Ruyter thinks this one will be an extremely popular song for strippers to swing around the pole to. I guess we’ll see. Yeah, we want to see! Send videos please!"

6. "Testify"

"Our good buddy George Clinton wrote this song. We jammed on it on my birthday. It was the perfect present! I put the guitar down and did my Kentucky Soul stomp while Ruyter and Ben came up with this stellar arrangement. And Ruyter finally got to use that wah wah pedal that had been sitting around the house. The Hammond Organ kicks ass and Ruyter and Bonnie’s vocals sound extra great too."

7. "One Bad Mother"

"This is one of the songs that’s about Lemmy. Check out the words and you’ll see we’re right on the money. Losing him is something that I’m still having trouble dealing with. We miss that guy."

8. "Woke Up This Morning"

"This one was originally supposed to be a bonus track. But once we added Greg Martin’s (of the Kentucky Headhunters) phenomenal slide guitar, there’s no way it could just be a bonus track. It’s a cover of a classic Nazareth song. I think ours is just as great as theirs. That’s saying a lot."

9. "Drinking My Life Away"

"A good old fashion drunkard’s anthem. Ruyter wrote the riff on tour during soundcheck. I recorded it on my phone. I wrote the lyrics based on my experience touring with Nashville Pussy. I always said that you if think a Nashville Pussy song describes you, then it’s time to change your life. So maybe I should calm the fuck down. Nah."

10. "Endless Ride"

"This is another song written about Lemmy. I wrote the original lyrics while Lemmy was still alive. I recited the words to him backstage in LA one night to get his approval. He only liked the last verse. So I went and rewrote the rest of it."

11. "Hang Tight"

"Our tribute to our good friends ZZ TOP. This one sounds like a hit to me. It’s completed by some cool Kentucky harmonica playing. I think this might be Ruyter’s best solo ever too."

12. "CCKMP"

"This is a Steve Earle cover. It’s a dark ditty that was the only song Steve wrote during a four year long heroin binge in the early '90s. I had never heard it before until our actor friend Earl Brown brought over his guitar to Pussy Manor one night and sang it for me.The song immediately stopped me and my tracks. It’s so haunting. I love our version. We kick the shit out of it."

13. "Tired Of Pretending That I Give A Shit"

"The title and attitude are a tribute to the late great George Carlin. It’s a sonic rollercoaster that’s the perfect ending for a damn near perfect album. It’s a great statement for the times you people live in. (Hey, we’re Nashville Pussy, we live in our own world!)"

Pre-order your copy of Pleased To Eat You now at this location.

In live news, Nashville Pussy return to the stage on August 2nd in France. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.