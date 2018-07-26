NASHVILLE PUSSY Premier "We Want A War" Music Video

Nashville Pussy have released a video for "We Want A War", a track from the band's upcoming Pleased To Eat You album, out September 21st via earMUSIC. Watch the video below.

Lemmy personally blessed Nashville Pussy calling them "America's last great rock 'n' roll band" - and Lemmy should know. Formed in 1997, Nashville Pussy preached its sleazy gospel over the past couple of decades alongside Motörhead in every rock outpost from Asia to Europe and back again.

Raised on a diet of Marshall stacks, Gibson Guitars, Jack Daniels, and weed, Nashville Pussy are the bastard offspring of foul-mouthed, demented hillbilly ice-cream man Blaine Cartwright and tractor-driving, nude art school model, and guitar prodigy Ruyter Suys. Nashville Pussy quickly gained a reputation for being like "AC/DC with a female Angus" in Ruyter's blues-meets-punk frenzied guitar solos and Blaine's hilarious "jailhouse nursery rhyme" lyrics.

The band’s bass player - Bonnie "Bon" Buitrago - began as a teenage fan of the band sneaking into shows, determined to make the leap from audience member to member of the band by mastering her craft on bass. Atlanta native and ex-landscaper Ben Thomas on drums has quickly become known for his showmanship, precision, and all-around sensuality behind the kit.

"We are rock 'n' rolls' dirty little secret - blissfully outliving musical trends we never knew existed," says Suys. "More than ever, everyone needs to escape to a place where they can pretend they don't give a shit, let their hair down and get loud, sweaty and dirty. Nashville Pussy provides that unpretentious refuge. Everyone is welcome - just don't dress up 'cause it's gonna get messy."

The Gods of Rock smiled upon on Nashville Pussy in creating their brand new studio album Pleased To Eat You. Combining the talents of producer Daniel Rey (Ramones, White Zombie, Ronnie Spector and Raging Slab) and studio engineer David Barrick (Black Stone Cherry, The Kentucky Headhunters, Marshall Tucker Band), the band was fresh off an international tour and hungry for new songs to sink their teeth.

Pleased To Eat You is their seventh studio album and certainly another milestone recording by the band you'll need to share with your mom: Bourbon, BBQ, horse farms, good people, and a great fucking record. Seriously, you'll hardly find a band that manages to act so easy, so fast and yet so impulsive as Nashville Pussy - a band that is not shy about expressing opinions loud and clear.

If music is the food of life, then Nashville Pussy is Pleased To Eat You!

Tracklisting:

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"We Want A War"

"Just Another White Boy"

"Go Home And Die"

"Low Down Dirty Pig"

"Testify"

"One Bad Mother"

"Woke Up This Morning"

"Drinking My Life Away"

"Endless Ride"

"Hang Tight"

"CCKMP"

"Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit"

"We Want A War" video:

Vocalist/rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright takes you track by track through each of the 13 songs:

1. "She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"Ruyter (Suys, lead guitarist) and I have always wanted to make a record that would that we could play for our families. Well this ain’t it!! From the first line of this opening song it’s like the loud hillbilly neighbors banging on your front door and demanding to party. And not taking no as an answer."

2. "We Want A War"

"I’m really proud of this one. Musically, it’s Ted Nugent meets The Temptations. Lyrically, it’s the most smart ass anti-war song since Country Joe And Fish’s 'Feel Like I’m Going To Die'. This song is also as political as we’re ever going to get. American politics is like high school. And I fucking hated high school."

3. "Just Another White Boy"

"This started out as a sort of autobiographical acoustic song I wrote while sitting around the house. The lyrics were great but the music was kind of boring. So we put the lyrics to this amazing Nazareth / BTO '70s jam we came up and now it’s an ageless riff. It’s got lyrics so good you would be proud to put on your tombstone. And Ruyter’s solo is so good you’ll want to dance on your own grave!"

4. "Go Home And Die"

"This song is mean! I even scare myself on this one. Am I the Hillbilly Alice Cooper? Yeah. Fuck Yeah!"

5. "Low Down Dirty Pig"

"Ruyter thinks this one will be an extremely popular song for strippers to swing around the pole to. I guess we’ll see. Yeah, we want to see! Send videos please!"

6. "Testify"

"Our good buddy George Clinton wrote this song. We jammed on it on my birthday. It was the perfect present! I put the guitar down and did my Kentucky Soul stomp while Ruyter and Ben came up with this stellar arrangement. And Ruyter finally got to use that wah wah pedal that had been sitting around the house. The Hammond Organ kicks ass and Ruyter and Bonnie’s vocals sound extra great too."

7. "One Bad Mother"

"This is one of the songs that’s about Lemmy. Check out the words and you’ll see we’re right on the money. Losing him is something that I’m still having trouble dealing with. We miss that guy."

8. "Woke Up This Morning"

"This one was originally supposed to be a bonus track. But once we added Greg Martin’s (of the Kentucky Headhunters) phenomenal slide guitar, there’s no way it could just be a bonus track. It’s a cover of a classic Nazareth song. I think ours is just as great as theirs. That’s saying a lot."

9. "Drinking My Life Away"

"A good old fashion drunkard’s anthem. Ruyter wrote the riff on tour during soundcheck. I recorded it on my phone. I wrote the lyrics based on my experience touring with Nashville Pussy. I always said that you if think a Nashville Pussy song describes you, then it’s time to change your life. So maybe I should calm the fuck down. Nah."

10. "Endless Ride"

"This is another song written about Lemmy. I wrote the original lyrics while Lemmy was still alive. I recited the words to him backstage in LA one night to get his approval. He only liked the last verse. So I went and rewrote the rest of it."

11. "Hang Tight"

"Our tribute to our good friends ZZ TOP. This one sounds like a hit to me. It’s completed by some cool Kentucky harmonica playing. I think this might be Ruyter’s best solo ever too."

12. "CCKMP"

"This is a Steve Earle cover. It’s a dark ditty that was the only song Steve wrote during a four year long heroin binge in the early '90s. I had never heard it before until our actor friend Earl Brown brought over his guitar to Pussy Manor one night and sang it for me.The song immediately stopped me and my tracks. It’s so haunting. I love our version. We kick the shit out of it."

13. "Tired Of Pretending That I Give A Shit"

"The title and attitude are a tribute to the late great George Carlin. It’s a sonic rollercoaster that’s the perfect ending for a damn near perfect album. It’s a great statement for the times you people live in. (Hey, we’re Nashville Pussy, we live in our own world!)"

