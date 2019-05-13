NASHVILLE PUSSY Premieres Brand New Video For “Go Home And Die”

“We almost killed the actress!” confesses Robin Levet Of Ezda Films, director of "Go Home And Die", the new video from Grammy nominated rockers Nashville Pussy. “Rose-Mary was submerged in the bathtub from 10am to midnight. All day long my assistants were boiling water! In the end, when she finally got out, it was midnight and time for her to dance. It was an electrifying performance and quite a debut for the young actress.”

“We just met the director Robin that morning,” recalls Ruyter Suys, lead guitarist of the infamous Nashville Pussy. “We spent the sunny hours filming us cruising around Marseilles on top of our personalized Nashville Pussy bus to cheering and somewhat startled bystanders all the while hiding or running from the French Police.”

It wasn’t until the band and crew made a pit stop at Robin’s home on the way to the location of "Go Home And Die", the second video of the day, that made the biggest impression on hillbilly lead screamer Blaine Cartwright.

“Robin had a Status Quo poster right next to a Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 poster. You can’t beat that! That’s when I was assured that we were in good hands.”

“We’re from Atlanta. The Walking Dead is filmed here. Half our friends have jobs in our city’s burgeoning zombie industry. So the video has to be good or we’re gonna get shit next time we go out drinking in the ATL.”

In fact it was Nashville Pussy’s video of "‘Til The Meat Falls Off The Bone", which featured exclusive footage of the band’s friend and fellow Atlantan Jimmy Bickert’s underground epic “Frankenstein Created Bikers” that initially got Robin’s attention. He knew he had the perfect location for the new Pussy video.

“The scorched red earth of Vitrolles are a little like my second home, I have always known. A few years ago it burned and I photographed it, I knew that visually it could be beautiful. The text of the song is hard, it needed such a hard place.

These landscapes remind me a little the USA, so it seemed obvious to me to do that there. After finishing the video of the bus, we went home drinking rum until the sun goes down and our energy goes up!”

Robin cites the movies Evil Dead 2, Bad Boy Bubby, Return Of The Living Dead 3, Street Trash, the music video of Michael Jackson's Thriller and directors like Romero, Carpenter, Cronenberg, Lloyd Kaufman as his influences.

Catch Nashville Pussy live in concert at the following shows:

May

14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound

15 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

17 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

19 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

24 - Detroit, MI - Smalls

25 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse Sunday

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Memory Lanes

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

29 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

30 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

31 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

June

1 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

Get Nashville Pussy's new album, Pleased To Eat You, right now at this location.

For further details, visit NashvillePussy.com.