NASTY Release Official Music Video For "Menace"

September 11, 2020, 12 minutes ago

Metallic hardcore outfit, Nasty, will release their new album, Menace, on September 25 via Century Media. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song, "Menace", below.

Tracklisting:

"Ultimate"
"Bulletrain"
"Menace"
"Be Careful"
"666AM"
"Tricky Plays"
"Betrayer"
"You Will Know My Name"
"Inhale/Exhale"
"Blood Crop"
"Addicted"
"Table Of Kings"
"The End Of The World"
"Ballad Of Bullets"

"Menace" video:

"666AM" video:

"Ultimate" video:

Nasty are:

Paddy - Guitar
Nash - Drums
Matthi - Vocals
Berri - Bass

(Photo - Matt Ojeda)



