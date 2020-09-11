NASTY Release Official Music Video For "Menace"
Metallic hardcore outfit, Nasty, will release their new album, Menace, on September 25 via Century Media. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song, "Menace", below.
Tracklisting:
"Ultimate"
"Bulletrain"
"Menace"
"Be Careful"
"666AM"
"Tricky Plays"
"Betrayer"
"You Will Know My Name"
"Inhale/Exhale"
"Blood Crop"
"Addicted"
"Table Of Kings"
"The End Of The World"
"Ballad Of Bullets"
"Menace" video:
"666AM" video:
"Ultimate" video:
Nasty are:
Paddy - Guitar
Nash - Drums
Matthi - Vocals
Berri - Bass
(Photo - Matt Ojeda)