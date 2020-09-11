NASTY Release Official Music Video For "Menace"

Metallic hardcore outfit, Nasty, will release their new album, Menace, on September 25 via Century Media. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song, "Menace", below.

Tracklisting:

"Ultimate"

"Bulletrain"

"Menace"

"Be Careful"

"666AM"

"Tricky Plays"

"Betrayer"

"You Will Know My Name"

"Inhale/Exhale"

"Blood Crop"

"Addicted"

"Table Of Kings"

"The End Of The World"

"Ballad Of Bullets"

"Menace" video:

"666AM" video:

"Ultimate" video:

Nasty are:

Paddy - Guitar

Nash - Drums

Matthi - Vocals

Berri - Bass

(Photo - Matt Ojeda)