NASTY SAVAGE Announce Death Of Bassist RICHARD BATEMAN

Florida-based thrash metal band Nasty Savage have revealed that their bassist, Richard Bateman, suffered a heart attack and passed away on Wednesday, September 5th.

A message from the band states: "It is with deep sadness to announce Richard Bateman has passed away today. We are all devastated. God Bless his family, God Bless Richard Bateman. RIP Brother."

Guitarist David Austin issued the following statement: "My longtime friend Richard Bateman has passed away from a heart attack, absolutely devastated, extraordinary bass playing that he did with Nasty Savage especially Penetration Point, I can't even put it into words, absolutely devastated. I hope the metal community will surround his family with open arms and give them the comfort that they need at this moment and time, I'm completely shocked. Love you Richard may he rest in peace, genuine loving person and extraordinary bass player to say the least."