NASTY SURGEONS Sign With Xtreem Music For Release Of Debut; “Autopsy’s Protocol” Track Streaming

From the sick minds of members from bands like Mistweaver and Mass Burial comes a new band called Nasty Surgeons, a gore death/ grind combo devoted to the heaviest side of bands like old Carcass, Necrony, Exhumed, and others, but with a more death metal feel.

Nasty Surgeons have inked a deal with Xtreem Music for the immediate release of their debut album Exhumation Requiem, a killer opus including ten songs with catchy, fresh and heavy compositions that will for sure appeal to any lover of the aforementioned bands.

Cover artwork for this debut has been done by cult artist Juanjo Castellano:

Tracklisting:

“The Resurrectionists”

“The Creation Of The Monstrosity”

“Human Flesh Is Also Food”

“Antemortem Dissection”

“Autopsy’s Protocol”

“Nasty Surgeons”

“Ode To Bad Taste”

“Burnt With Sulfuric Acid”

“Devoured Alive”

“Exhumation Requiem”

“Autopsy’s Protocol”: