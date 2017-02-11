NASUM To Premiere Blasting Shit To Bits - The Final Show Documentary In April; Trailer Posted

Swedish bashers Nasum formed in 1992, releasing four studio albums and disbanding following the death frontman Mieszko Talarczyk, who was killed by the tsunami that decimated Thailand in 2004. In 2012, Nasum reformed with Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa up front for a tour to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.

Nasum will release Blasting Shit To Bits - The Final Show, a documentary focusing on the band's last live performance in 2012. The movie was helmed by now former Nasum members and filmmaker Michael Panduro. It will premiere at Copenhagen's Music Film Festival on April 27th.

Check out the teaser below.