NATHAN NAVARRO Posts Touring Bass Playthrough Of DEVIN TOWNSEND's "Genesis" (Video)
December 26, 2019, 44 minutes ago
The clip below is Nathan Navarro’s bass playthrough of Devin Townsend’s "Genesis" from the album, Empath, using footage from the Empath Europe - Volume 1 tour.
The Empath Europe - Volume 1 tour included the following musicians:
Devin Townsend - Vocals, Guitar
Anne Preis - Vocals
Arabella Packford - Vocals
Ché Aimee Dorval - Vocals, Guitar
Diego Tejeida - Keyboards
Nathan Navarro - Bass
Markus Reuter - Touch Guitar
Mike Keneally - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards, Xaphoon
Morgan Ågren - Drums
Samantha Preis - Vocals
Devin Townsend performed at Roundhouse in London, England on December 12th. According to an update from Townsend (see below) and comments from fans on YouTube, the show was filmed, presumably for a future release.
Check out fan-filmed video from show.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Borderlands"
"Evermore"
"War"
"Sprite"
"Coast" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Gato" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Heaven Send" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Ain't Never Gonna Win" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)
"Why?"
"Lucky Animals" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Castaway"
"Genesis"
Encore:
"Disco Inferno" (The Trammps cover)
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Kingdom"
Go to this location for Townsend's complete tour schedule.