NATHAN NAVARRO Posts Touring Bass Playthrough Of DEVIN TOWNSEND's "Genesis" (Video)

The clip below is Nathan Navarro’s bass playthrough of Devin Townsend’s "Genesis" from the album, Empath, using footage from the Empath Europe - Volume 1 tour.

The Empath Europe - Volume 1 tour included the following musicians:

Devin Townsend - Vocals, Guitar

Anne Preis - Vocals

Arabella Packford - Vocals

Ché Aimee Dorval - Vocals, Guitar

Diego Tejeida - Keyboards

Nathan Navarro - Bass

Markus Reuter - Touch Guitar

Mike Keneally - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards, Xaphoon

Morgan Ågren - Drums

Samantha Preis - Vocals

Devin Townsend performed at Roundhouse in London, England on December 12th. According to an update from Townsend (see below) and comments from fans on YouTube, the show was filmed, presumably for a future release.

Check out fan-filmed video from show.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Borderlands"

"Evermore"

"War"

"Sprite"

"Coast" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Gato" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Heaven Send" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Ain't Never Gonna Win" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Why?"

"Lucky Animals" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

Encore:

"Disco Inferno" (The Trammps cover)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Kingdom"

