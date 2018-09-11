NATTRAVNEN Featuring Ex-DEATH, WOMBBATH Members Reveal New Album Details; Track Streaming

Transcending Obscurity is set to release Nattravnen's new album, Kult Of The Raven. The track "Suicidium, The Seductress Of Death" is available for streaming below.

Transcending Obscurity label owner Kunal Choksi states, “I’ve been waiting for this release for a long time and finally things are completely ready. The timing is just perfect, as it follows the release of Jonny’s band Heads For The Dead and also the mighty Master. It’s also the first time we’ll be working with the legend Kam Lee, so we’re all very excited about it. Above all though, the music is exceptional and both Jonny and Kam have outdone themselves here - it’s dark death metal with elements of black and atmospheric doom. Needless to say, it’s one of the most awaited releases this year for us.”

Nattravnen‘s vocalist Kam Lee comments, “I am very excited for this album. First off it was during the making of The Grotesquery‘s 4th full length album, when Rogga Johansson told me about Jonny, and that he was looking for a vocalist to put lyrics and vocals to some music that he had. Rogga already knew by working with me previously on the three albums for The Grotesquery my ability to be able to put concept albums together with a storyline. And that this was something that possibly Johnny was looking to do with the music he had. Also I knew Jonny’s work from other bands like Wombbath, Ashcloud, Just Before Dawn & Henry Kane, so when I found out that I had a chance and opportunity to work with this great musician I jumped on it. Once I heard the music I knew exactly the tone that this album needed to take and it was perfect with the theme I was working on. As well it was like synchronicity… as if the universe wanted something to happen because I just so happen to be working on my own gothic horror fairy tale at the time and was leaning towards doing something with Scandinavian mythology. Johnny and I got to talking and he told me about this legend that his grandmother used to tell him as a child about the Night Raven. As soon as he told me the name of this mythical creature everything just fell into place. And that’s how everything came to be. The name of the band, the entire concept story, the mythology, everything all based on the Nattravnen.”

Nattravnen‘s music composer Jonny Pettersson adds, “This album have been in the making for a long time. I started working on these songs many years ago, but never felt that I could give them the vocal justice they needed. Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Down Among the Dead Men and many more) introduced me to Kam who accepted the task of vocal mastery. It’s been an honour to complete the album with Kam, and with once again mighty Transcending Obscurity backing us up, and with label boss Kunal’s pure dedication, I’m positive this is one for the books.”

Artwork by Juanjo Castellano (Carnation, Revel In Flesh)

Tracklisting:

"The Night Of The Raven"

"Suicidium, The Seductress Of Death"

"Corvus Corax Crown"

"Upon The Sound Of Her Wings"

"Return To Nevermore"

"From The Haunted Sea"

"The Anger Of Despair When Coping With Your Death"

"Kingdom Of The Nattravnen"

"Kult Av Ravnen"

Lineup:

Kam Lee - Vocals and lyrics (ex-Death, ex-Massacre, The Grotesquery)

Jonny Pettersson - All instruments (Heads For The Dead, Wombbath, Henry Kane)