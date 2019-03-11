NAZARETH To Reissue A Selection Of Their Best-Loved Albums On Deluxe Coloured Vinyl

Formed in 1968, Nazareth rose from the pubs and clubs of their native Scotland to become one of the most successful rock bands in the world, notching up a string of hit records along the way. Hard-working, honest, sincere, and unaffected by the vagaries of fashion, this band of the people have influenced many great artists. Half a century later, they have sold in excess of 20 million albums around the globe and continue to play sold-out tours around the world.

2018 saw Nazareth released their 24th studio album, Tattooed On My Brain, and the 50th Anniversary Loud And Proud! Super Deluxe Box Set. Both were met with huge acclaim from fans and critics alike - so much so that to meet demand, a selection of collectable coloured vinyl of their best-loved albums are to be released throughout 2019.

The first batch of six will be released on 26th April. Each will be a single disc in its own unique vibrant colour, with reworked artwork based on the original sleeves and new, bespoke disc labels. The audio for each is taken from the latest remasters (2009 and 2010 respectively).

The first six albums are as follows:

Razamanaz on yellow vinyl. This is the bands’ third studio album originally released in 1973 and includes the tracks "Vigilante Ma"’, "Bad, Bad Boy" and "Broken Down Angel".

Loud ‘N’ Proud on orange vinyl. The bands’ fourth studio album also originally released in 1973, including the tracks "Turn On Your Receiver", "Go Down Fighting" and "This Flight Tonight".

Rampant on blue vinyl. This is the bands’ fifth studio album originally released in 1974 and includes a replica of the original dollar bill sticker, as well as the tracks "Glad When You’re Gone" and "Shanghai’d In Shanghai".

Hair Of The Dog on purple vinyl which is Nazareth’s sixth studio album originally released 1975. It includes the tracks "Hair Of The Dog", "Beggars Day" and "Please Don’t Judas Me".

Expect No Mercy on pink vinyl. This is their ninth studio album and was originally released in 1977. It includes the tracks "Expect No Mercy", "Gone Dead Train" and "Place In Your Heart".

No Mean City on green vinyl. Nazareth’s 10th studio album, originally released 1978. This album includes the tracks "Star", "Whatever You Want Babe" and "May The Sunshine".