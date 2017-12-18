NE OBLIVISCARIS Announce 2018 UK / European Tour

Ne Obliviscaris have announced a UK / European headlining tour in support of their new album, Urn. The tour kicks off on March 25th in Dublin, Ireland and wraps up April 12th in Helsinki, Finland.. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

"If your city / country is missing, have no fear, expect a host more dates on the way in the new year as we are definitely aiming to get to as many places as possible," says Ne Obliviscaris.

Urn can be ordered across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist e-shop.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”

“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”

“Intra Venus”

“Eyrie”

“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

Album stream:

“Intra Venus” video: