NE OBLIVISCARIS - New Album Lands On US Billboard And AIR Independent Music Charts

Australia's Ne Obliviscaris have seen several placings across the US Billboard charts following the release of their long anticipated new full-length album, Urn. The album has placed at #6 on the Heatseekers Chart, #15 in the Hard Rock album sales category, #35 of independent album sales, and #6 in rock album sales.

Urn has also landed at the #35 on the Australia ARIA charts, as well as #1 on the AIR independent music charts. Established in 1996, AIR represents record labels and independent artists based in Australia.

Ne Obliviscaris released their new album, Urn, last month via Season Of Mist. Guitar World has released this playthrough video for the album track “Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”:

Urn can be ordered across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist e-shop.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”

“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”

“Intra Venus”

“Eyrie”

“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

Album stream:

“Intra Venus” video:

"Intra Venus" drum playthrough video:

Ne Obliviscaris are on a headlining North American tour with support from Allegaeon. A full list of remaining tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

17 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry

18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

19 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

20 - Boston, MA - Sonia

22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

24 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Orlando, FL - Haven

28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

29 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

30 - Houston, TX - Acadia Live

December

1 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room