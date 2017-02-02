NE OBLIVISCARIS Offer Tour Tips In New Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Tour Tips, violinist and vocalist Tim Charles from progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris offers advice on everything from visas to merchandise, FedEx, and showering:

In recent episodes of Crazy Tour Stories and Tour Pranks, Charles shares more tales from the road:

Late last month, Ne Obliviscaris issued the following statement:

"After much deliberation we have decided to part ways with our bassist, Brendan ‘Cygnus’ Brown due to irreconcilable personal differences.

We know this will come as a shock to our fans. Brendan has been a big part of this band for many years, and it’s a decision that has not been taken lightly.

We will still be moving forward with recording our new album in the first half of 2017 as planned, and are looking forward to getting back on the road to perform for you all later this year with a new bassist on board."