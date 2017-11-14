NE OBLIVISCARIS Release Guitar Playthrough Video For “Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris released their new album, Urn, last month via Season Of Mist. Guitar World has released this playthrough video for the album track “Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”:

Urn can be ordered across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist e-shop.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”

“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”

“Intra Venus”

“Eyrie”

“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

Album stream:

“Intra Venus” video:

"Intra Venus" drum playthrough video:

Ne Obliviscaris are on a headlining North American tour with support from Allegaeon. A full list of remaining tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

November

14 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

17 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry

18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

19 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

20 - Boston, MA - Sonia

22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

24 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Orlando, FL - Haven

28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

29 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

30 - Houston, TX - Acadia Live

December

1 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room