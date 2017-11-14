NE OBLIVISCARIS Release Guitar Playthrough Video For “Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”
November 14, 2017, an hour ago
Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris released their new album, Urn, last month via Season Of Mist. Guitar World has released this playthrough video for the album track “Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”:
Urn can be ordered across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist e-shop.
Tracklisting:
“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”
“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”
“Intra Venus”
“Eyrie”
“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”
“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”
Album stream:
“Intra Venus” video:
"Intra Venus" drum playthrough video:
Ne Obliviscaris are on a headlining North American tour with support from Allegaeon. A full list of remaining tour dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
November
14 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam
16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
17 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry
18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
19 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
20 - Boston, MA - Sonia
22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
24 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Orlando, FL - Haven
28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
29 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
30 - Houston, TX - Acadia Live
December
1 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
4 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room