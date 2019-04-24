NE OBLIVISCARIS Streaming Pro-Shot Video From Montreal Show; Nominated For Indie Music Award

Progressive metal masters Ne Obliviscaris will be embarking on a string of tour dates in Australia on May 9th along with labelmates Beyond Creation. In conjunction with the upcoming trek, the band has shared pro-shot live video footage from their concert in Montreal from October 10th, 2018. The clip, which was recorded and edited by Dr. Light Productions, was originally shared exclusively to the band's Patreon subscribers, but can now be viewed publicly below.

Vocalist / violinist Tim Charles comments: "Our live show is to us is such a vital part of what we do. That chance to really feel the connection between you and the audience through the music is something so special. It's what we live for. When performing in Montreal last October we had the chance to film the show and are pleased to release this live video of two songs - 'Libera Pt 1/Urn Pt 2.' We are excited to get back on the road playing here in Australia in a couple weeks time alongside some amazing bands for what is going to be our biggest ever headline shows anywhere in the world, before heading back to Europe for a festival tour in June as well. We hope you enjoy the video and that we see you at a live show sometime soon!"

Additionally, Ne Obliviscaris has been nominated for an Indie Music Award in the Metal / Hardcore song category for the track "Intra Venus." Fans can vote for the song here and can view the nominees at this location.

Ne Obliviscaris tour dates:

May

9 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory

10 - Melbourne, Australia - 170 Russell

11 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

12 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffio

The band will be touring in support of their latest release, Urn, which can be streamed below.