NE OBLIVISCARIS Streaming Urn Album Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Official Release

Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris will release their new album, Urn, on October 27th via Season Of Mist. An advanced album stream is available below.

Urn is bound to be a career defining moment for the band. The Australian extreme prog stars have honed and re-balanced the key elements of their unique sound to a razor sharp musical edge. Fierce growls intertwine with emotive vocals, while devastating, intricate guitar riffs and thundering drums play against an unleashed violin and gorgeous string arrangements. Ne Obliviscaris innovate the epic, progressive and intense extreme metal forms of expression once again, marking a new peak in the steep rise of the band.

Urn is now available for pre-order across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist e-shop.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”

“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”

“Intra Venus”

“Eyrie”

“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

Album stream:

“Intra Venus” video:

"Intra Venus" drum playthrough video:

Ne Obliviscaris have announced a headlining North American tour. The Urn North American Tour 2017 begins on November 1st in San Francisco, and sees the band traveling across the country, making stops in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Austin, and more, before concluding on December 4th. Support comes from Allegaeon. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

Regarding the tour, the band comments: "We will be landing for this tour only a few days after Urn is released and couldn't be more excited to present to you the first tour of our Urn album cycle. You can expect a full 90 min. show featuring songs from all three albums!"

Tour dates:

November

1 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of The Hill

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

5 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

8 - Portland, OR - Dantes

9 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

11 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

14 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

17 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry

18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

19 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

20 - Boston, MA - Sonia

22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

24 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Orlando, FL - Haven

28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

29 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

30 - Houston, TX - Acadia Live

December

1 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room