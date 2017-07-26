NE OBLIVISCARIS To Release Urn Album In October; “Intra Venus” Music Video Streaming
July 26, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris will release their new album, Urn, on October 27th via Season Of Mist. A video for the new track “Intra Venus” is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”
“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”
“Intra Venus”
“Eyrie”
“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”
“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”
“Intra Venus” video: