July 26, 2017, 5 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death

NE OBLIVISCARIS To Release Urn Album In October; “Intra Venus” Music Video Streaming

Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris will release their new album, Urn, on October 27th via Season Of Mist. A video for the new track “Intra Venus” is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”
“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”
“Intra Venus”
“Eyrie”
“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”
“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

“Intra Venus” video:

