NE OBLIVISCARIS To Release Urn Album In October; “Intra Venus” Music Video Streaming

Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris will release their new album, Urn, on October 27th via Season Of Mist. A video for the new track “Intra Venus” is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Libera (Part I) - Saturnine Spheres”

“Libera (Part II) - Ascent of Burning Moths”

“Intra Venus”

“Eyrie”

“Urn (Part I) - And Within The Void We Are Breathless”

“Urn (Part II) - As Embers Dance In Our Eyes”

“Intra Venus” video: