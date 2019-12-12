NEAERA Announce Reunion And New Self-Titled Album; "Torchbearer" Music Video Streaming

After announcing their farewell tour in 2015, Neaera has now re-formed. The band is ready to release a new self-titled album via Metal Blade Records on February 28.

Neaera's fire was first rekindled when the band played two exclusive shows in 2018. "We have been overwhelmed by the reactions," comments singer Benjamin Hilleke. "None of us was expecting that and it was the moment when the fire was de-fact again!"

A little while later Tobias Buck started to come up with new song ideas: "I just really got up to it again and met directly with our friend and later producer Trisan Hachmeister to record a few things in his studio for testing purposes. The other guys were immediately fished-on from the first auditions. A few months later, we sat down together at one table and decided to record another album together."

For the mixing and mastering the band got Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Heaven Shall Burn, a.o.) on board. "Hansen already did a great job with our albums 'Let The Tempest Come' and 'Armamentarium'. This is exactly the sound we wanted to have back on this album," says Buck happily.

For a preview of Neaera, the video for the first single, "Torchbearer" can be seen below.

The album is available for pre-order here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- box set (digipak CD, bonus demo CD, pin, sweat band, patch - limited to 3000 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark red / brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / grey white swirl vinyl (EU Shop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

Neaera is playing an exclusive club show on February 29 in their home town of Münster, Germany. Tickets for this intimate happening are only available via the pre-order bundle.

Founded in 2003, Neaera has been with Metal Blade Records since 2004, releasing six albums during this time. For their upcoming self-titled record, they decided to work with professionals and studios that have contributed to the band's history: drums were recorded in the Docma Klang Studio in Osnabrück (where the demo was recorded in 2004); Jacob Hansen handled mixing and mastering duties; artwork was created by Terje Johnsen (who also handled the art for 2007's Armamentarium, 2009's Omnicide - Creation Unleashed, 2010's Forging The Eclipse). The result is an album that reflects 100% of Neaera's trademarks.

Neaera tracklisting:

"(Un)drowned"

"Catalyst"

"False Shepherds"

"Resurrection Of Wrath"

"Carriers"

"Rid The Earth Of The Human Virus"

"Sunset Of Mankind"

"Lifeless"

"Eruption In Reverse"

"Torchbearer"

"Deathless"

"Torchbearer" video:

Neaera live:

February

29 - Münster, Germany - Triptychon (exclusive pre-order release show)

July

1-4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

August

12-15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

Neaera lineup:

Benjamin Hilleke - vocals

Sebastian Heldt - drums

Benjamin Donath - bass

Stefan Keller - guitars

Tobias Buck - guitars