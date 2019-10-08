NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Final Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues
October 8, 2019, 24 minutes ago
On October 25, Metal Blade Records will finish reissuing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. After releasing the first four albums - The Rising Tide Of Oblivion, Let The Tempest Come, Armamentarium and Omnicide - it's time for Forging The Eclipse and Ours Is The Storm to get the Metal Blade vinyl treatment.
Both albums are available for pre-order here.
Available versions:
Forging The Eclipse
- 180g black vinyl
- white vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black/white split vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- white/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)
Ours Is The Storm
- 180 g black vinyl
- ice-blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- grey-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)