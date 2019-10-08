NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Final Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues

October 8, 2019, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities neaera

NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Final Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues

On October 25, Metal Blade Records will finish reissuing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. After releasing the first four albums - The Rising Tide Of Oblivion, Let The Tempest Come, Armamentarium and Omnicide - it's time for Forging The Eclipse and Ours Is The Storm to get the Metal Blade vinyl treatment.

Both albums are available for pre-order here.

Available versions:

Forging The Eclipse
- 180g black vinyl
- white vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black/white split vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- white/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

Ours Is The Storm
- 180 g black vinyl
- ice-blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- grey-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)



Featured Audio

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews