NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Final Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues

On October 25, Metal Blade Records will finish reissuing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. After releasing the first four albums - The Rising Tide Of Oblivion, Let The Tempest Come, Armamentarium and Omnicide - it's time for Forging The Eclipse and Ours Is The Storm to get the Metal Blade vinyl treatment.

Both albums are available for pre-order here.

Available versions:

Forging The Eclipse

- 180g black vinyl

- white vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- black/white split vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- white/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

Ours Is The Storm

- 180 g black vinyl

- ice-blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- black-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- grey-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)