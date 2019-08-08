NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Next Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues
August 8, 2019, an hour ago
This month, Metal Blade Records will continue reissueing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. After releasing the first two albums - The Rising Tide Of Oblivion and Let The Tempest Come - now the next two albums will get the vinyl treatment for the first time ever. Both albums will be released August 30th - pre-order now.
Available versions:
Armamentarium
- 180g black vinyl
- light olive-green/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- clear-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- yellow-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)
Omnicide - Creation Unleashed
- 180g black vinyl
- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- blood-splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- clear-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)