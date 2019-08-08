NEAERA - Metal Blade Announces Next Batch Of Catalogue Vinyl Reissues

This month, Metal Blade Records will continue reissueing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. After releasing the first two albums - The Rising Tide Of Oblivion and Let The Tempest Come - now the next two albums will get the vinyl treatment for the first time ever. Both albums will be released August 30th - pre-order now.

Available versions:

Armamentarium

- 180g black vinyl

- light olive-green/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- clear-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- yellow-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

Omnicide - Creation Unleashed

- 180g black vinyl

- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- blood-splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- clear-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)