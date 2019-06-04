NEAERA – Metal Blade To Reissue The Rising Tide Of Oblivion, Let The Tempest Come Albums On Vinyl

This month, Metal Blade Records will start reissuing the Neaera catalogue chronologically on vinyl. The campaign kicks off with the first two albums The Rising Tide Of Oblivion and Let The Tempest Come, both will be released June 28th right in time for the bands one-off show at the Vainstream Festival in Münster, Germany.

Here's the available versions:

The Rising Tide Of Oblivion:

- 180 g black vinyl

- Yellow/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Orange-brown/black marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Light yellow vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)

- Grey marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

Let The Tempest Come:

- 180g black vinyl

- Red-black marbled (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Orange-brown/black marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Yellow/white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)

- Orange-brown marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

