NEAL MORSE Debuts "Livin' Lightly" Music Video

Neal Morse has released a video for "Livin' Lightly". The song is opening track of his new solo album, Life & Times, which will be released on February 16th on Radiant Records via Metal Blade Records/SONY on all digital outlets, as well as CD and vinyl. Pre-orders are now available here. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Livin’ Lightly"

"Good Love Is On The Way"

"JoAnna"

"Selfie In The Square"

"He Died At Home"

"She’s Changed Her Mind"

"Wave On The Ocean"

"You + Me + Everything"

"Manchester"

"Lay Low"

"Old Alabama"

"If I Only Had A Day"

"Livin’ Lightly" video:

"He Died At Home" video:

Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading progressive rock (“prog”) musicians, there is now no doubt that Neal Morse is a “big success,” but his desire to move people through his music burns brighter than ever. Now in his mid-fifties and his children grown up, there is a sense on Life & Times that Morse is looking around and taking stock.

“I’ve come through a lot of difficult times and I’m in a fairly content place now,” he says. “You can feel that on some of the songs.” Much of this ‘acoustic-orientated, singer/songwriter’ album was written while he was travelling around the world on The Road Called Home tour in 2017, with some of the songs being inspired by the places he visited, while others are from spending time with his family.

For example, “Manchester By The Sea” is a musical portrait of that notorious rarity—a sunny day in Manchester, England—when Morse was sitting in a coffee shop watching the world go by. “Selfie In The Square” captures what he saw walking around Luxembourg City, hearing the cathedral bells and children playing, but realizing what a difference it makes to share these experiences. “Luxembourg was really nice, but I knew that if my wife was there, it would feel like a holiday, so I wrote a song about it to send to her,” he explains.

Born in 1960 to a musical Californian family, Morse played in many bands during his youth. He learned and mastered several instruments along the way. In 1995, he wrote and recorded The Light with his new band, Spock’s Beard. It was an album grounded strongly in the then-unfashionable progressive rock genre. The album and title song became modern prog classics, and began to bring Morse and the band global recognition. In 2000, he also joined forces with Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater), Pete Trewavas (Marillion) and Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings) to form Transatlantic, a prog supergroup that went on to win the PROG Magazine Award for “Album of the Year.”

Neal Morse’s solo work has focused almost entirely on music with a strong message of redemption, beginning with 2003’s Testimony - a two-disc musical account of his spiritual journey - and most recently with The Neal Morse Band’s PROG Magazine Award nominee, The Similitude Of A Dream, based on John Bunyan’s classic allegory, The Pilgrim’s Progress.

In touring news, Morse is hoping to move more people with these songs at some “absolutely solo” shows in cafes and small venues throughout the US and Europe in 2018. Check out Neal Morse at the following tour stops (with more dates to be added in the coming weeks on his official website):

February

20 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

22 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

23 - New York, NY - The Cutting Room

March

17 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove

22 - Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

28 - Mesa, AZ - Make Weird Music HQ

30 - Whittier, CA - Whittier Theater

April

3 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah

5 - Portland, OR - The Old Church Concert Hall

6 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

12 - Evanston, IL - Space

13 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

18 - Quebec City, QC - TBA

19 - Montreal, QC - TBA

21 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall