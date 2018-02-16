NEAL MORSE Premiers "JoAnna" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Neal Morse has released a video for "JoAnna", a track from his new solo album, Life & Times, out now through Radiant Records via Metal Blade Records/SONY on all digital outlets, as well as CD and vinyl. Order the album here, and watch the Stephen Yake/Christian Rios-directed clip for "JoAnna" below.

Tracklisting:

"Livin’ Lightly"

"Good Love Is On The Way"

"JoAnna"

"Selfie In The Square"

"He Died At Home"

"She’s Changed Her Mind"

"Wave On The Ocean"

"You + Me + Everything"

"Manchester"

"Lay Low"

"Old Alabama"

"If I Only Had A Day"

"JoAnna" video:

"Livin’ Lightly" video:

"He Died At Home" video:

Morse recently released a new promo video, in which he discusses his upcoming tour in support of his new album, Life & Times. Watch below:

Check out Neal Morse at the following tour stops (with more dates to be added in the coming weeks on his official website):

February

20 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

22 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

23 - New York, NY - The Cutting Room

March

17 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove

22 - Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

28 - Mesa, AZ - Make Weird Music HQ

30 - Whittier, CA - Whittier Theater

April

3 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah

5 - Portland, OR - The Old Church Concert Hall

6 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

12 - Evanston, IL - Space

13 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

18 - Quebec City, QC - TBA

19 - Montreal, QC - TBA

21 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall