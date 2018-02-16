NEAL MORSE Premiers "JoAnna" Music Video; New Album Out Now
Neal Morse has released a video for "JoAnna", a track from his new solo album, Life & Times, out now through Radiant Records via Metal Blade Records/SONY on all digital outlets, as well as CD and vinyl. Order the album here, and watch the Stephen Yake/Christian Rios-directed clip for "JoAnna" below.
Tracklisting:
"Livin’ Lightly"
"Good Love Is On The Way"
"JoAnna"
"Selfie In The Square"
"He Died At Home"
"She’s Changed Her Mind"
"Wave On The Ocean"
"You + Me + Everything"
"Manchester"
"Lay Low"
"Old Alabama"
"If I Only Had A Day"
"JoAnna" video:
"Livin’ Lightly" video:
"He Died At Home" video:
Morse recently released a new promo video, in which he discusses his upcoming tour in support of his new album, Life & Times. Watch below:
Check out Neal Morse at the following tour stops (with more dates to be added in the coming weeks on his official website):
February
20 - Boston, MA - Club Passim
22 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
23 - New York, NY - The Cutting Room
March
17 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove
22 - Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
28 - Mesa, AZ - Make Weird Music HQ
30 - Whittier, CA - Whittier Theater
April
3 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah
5 - Portland, OR - The Old Church Concert Hall
6 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
12 - Evanston, IL - Space
13 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
14 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
18 - Quebec City, QC - TBA
19 - Montreal, QC - TBA
21 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall