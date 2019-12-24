NEAL MORSE Streaming Christmas Song "Everything I Want For Christmas"

Neal Morse is streaming another Christmas song, "Everything I Want For Christmas". You can download the song, as well as "On This Most Holy Night", here.

Says Neal: ""These are two songs I wrote just after Christmas last year and I haven't had time to record them until this month. I played everything on these tracks except real strings on 'On This Most Holy Night' by Gideon Klein and of course my good friends in the choir. I'm very happy with how things songs came out and I hope they are a blessing to you and your family this Christmas season ... even though it's almost over!"

"Everything I Want For Christmas":

"On This Most Holy Night":

These songs, and all Neal related music is available on the streaming app, waterfall.

"Worldwide Sleigh Ride" lyric video: