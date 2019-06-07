NEAL SCHON Pays Homage to PRINCE with "Purple Rain" Tribute

Neal Schon, Journey founder, has revealed a first taste of his upcoming, solo LP, Universe, with a birthday homage to Prince, an inspirational tribute to "Purple Rain".

Preorder Universe and receive a free download of “Purple Rain”.

Neal Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Schon is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who is not only the founding member of Journey, but was a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer, HSAS and has released 10 solo albums including his latest Votex. His guitar style has been described as soulful and melodic, admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince, who reportedly asked for Journey’s blessing to release "Purple Rain", which echoed a similar sound to Journey’s "Faithfully”.