NEAL SCHON Performs JOURNEY's "Lovin' You Is Easy" During 2018 Journey Through Time Concert; HQ Video

Pro-shot video of Journey guitarist Neal Schon performing the band's "Lovin' You Is Easy" during his Journey Through Time concert in February 2018 can be seen below.

Schon's Journey Through Time tour will hit the road this month, celebrating the band’s legendary catalog and rich history. Returning to their roots, the band will showcase songs from the very beginning - plus pay tribute to your favorite classic hits. Joining Schon and Gregg Rolie will be former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, and Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals.

“We’re really going to play anything that’s in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded,” says Schon. “I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we’re going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!”

Visit Schonmusic.com for tickets and tour information.