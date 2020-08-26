NECK CEMETERY Launch First Video Trailer For Upcoming Debut Album

German heavy metal hope, Neck Cemetery, will release of their debut album, Born In A Coffin, on October 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Today, the band presents the first album trailer. Check it out below and find out more about the band's founding, the first songs and the first show:

The band previously released the first digital single ,"King Of The Dead". The song is available on all major streaming platforms. The rustic music video for the song can be found below.

Born In A Coffin was produced in February and March 2020 in the German "Gernhart" studios in collaboration with producer Martin Buchwalter who is known in the hard & heavy scene for his work with Tankard, Destruction, Tom Angelripper, Paul Di´Anno, Suidakra and many more. For guest contributions the band was able to win scene veteran Chris Boltendahl (Grave Digger), as well as guitarist Michael Koch (ex-Altantean Kodex).

The cover artwork was created by Besil Wrathbone, who has already drawn for Sodom and the skateboard brand "Koloss", among others.

Tracklisting:

"L.F.I.R.S."

"King Of The Dead"

"Castle Of Fear"

"The Fall Of A Realm"

"Banging In The Grave"

"Feed The Night"

"The Creed"

"Sisters Of Battle"

"King Of The Dead" video:

(Photo - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)