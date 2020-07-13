NECK CEMETERY Signs With Reaper Entertainment; Debut Album Due This Fall

Reaper Entertainment announces the signing of German heavy metal hope, Neck Cemetery.

Neck Cemetery is the joint baby of real music lovers who have already gained years of stage experience in various bands: Jens (vocals, ex-Aleatory, ex-Season Of Flames), Boris (guitar, ex-Black Sheriff), Yorck (guitar, Sodom, ex-Beyondition), Matt (bass, Hornado) and Lukas (drums, Black Sheriff).

It does not happen often that a 3-track demo causes so much fuss. No wonder that the first two editions of the demo are already completely sold out, because the five-piece combo from Cologne and the Ruhr area play heavy metal the way themselves love it - sometimes worn, sometimes fast, sometimes serious and sometimes with a wink, but always with a lot of heart and soul.

Now, the band signed a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label, Reaper Entertainment Europe.

The band states: "Neckbreakers! We are proud to call ourselves a part of the Reaper-Entertainment-family from now on. In Flori and Greg we have found fantastic partners with whom we are united not only by our love for music but also by an idealistic basic idea. We are looking forward to a long cooperation. All hail King of the Dead!"

Flori Milz (Reaper Entertainment) states: "We are very happy that Neck Cemetery is now part of the Reaper family. After the sensational demo, which was sold out very quickly, we are happy to release the boys' debut album. Look forward to real heavy metal as it has to be."

Neck Cemetery just finished the recordings of their upcoming debut album, which will be released this fall. More Info about the new album soon.

If you don't know the band, check out this documentary video of their first show:

(Photos - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)