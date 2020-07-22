NECK CEMETERY To Release Born In A Coffin In October; Cover Art Revealed

The German heavy metal hope Neck Cemetery has announced the release of their debut album Born In A Coffin on October 9 via Reaper Entertainment.

The album was produced in February and March 2020 in the German "Gernhart" studios in collaboration with producer Martin Buchwalter who is known for his work with Tankard, Destruction, Tom Angelripper, Paul Di´Anno, Suidakra and many more. For guest contributions the band was able to win scene veteran Chris Boltendahl (Grave Digger) as well as guitarist Michael Koch (ex-Atlantean Kodex).

The guys also reveal the cover artwork of the new album. It was done by Besil Wrathbone who has already drawn for Sodom and the skateboard brand "Koloss", among others.

The band states: "Neckbreakers! We are very happy to unveil the cover artwork for our upcoming debut album Born In A Coffin today. The artwork was done by Besil Wrathbone, with whom we have worked together in the past. The idea was to bring up a little Tales From The Crypt feeling - and we think Besil did a great job. More information about the record will follow in the coming weeks. Feed the night!"

If you don't know the band, check out this documentary video of their first show:

(Photos - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)