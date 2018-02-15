NECK OF THE WOODS Announce North American Tour

Vancouver, BC's progressive tech death metallers Neck Of The Woods has announced North American tour dates in support of their debut album, The Passenger, released in September 2017 via Basick Records.

Guitarist Dave Carr comments: "We can’t wait to hit the road and make some new friends. Being from Ontario myself, I’m personally very excited to bring this band back to where I grew up and play the circuit. This is a huge opportunity to get our music out to a whole new fan base, especially with the US dates. We’re ready to hit the road and show everyone what NOTW is all about!"

Vocalist Jeff Radomsky adds: "We're all looking forward to playing for a ton of new audiences across Canada and the Eastern U.S.. We'll be branching into so many new areas, most of which I've never traveled to! Save the date, this tour will be one you won't forget!"

Neck Of The Woods North American Tour Dates:

April

12 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

13 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art

14 - Olympia, WA - McCoy's Tavern

20 - Regina, SK - The German Club

21 - Winnipeg, MB - The Windsor Hotel

22 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

25 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - TBA

26 - North Bay, ON - White Water Gallery

27 - Guelph, ON - Dstrct

28 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

29 - Windsor, ON - Windsor Beer Exchange

May

2 - Owen Sound, ON - The H2O Lounge

3 - Ottawa, ON - Cafe Dekcuf

4 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

5 - Drummondville, QC - Pub Hariot

6 - Quebec City, QC - TBA

8 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow Bar

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sound

10 - Lemoyne, PA - The Champ

11 - Detroit, MI - The Ritz

12 - Peoria, IL - The Rail II

13 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub

14 - Beach Park, IL - Hattrix

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Opinion Brew Co.

17 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

18 - Edmonton , AB - The Starlite Room

19 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat

20 - Calgary, AB - Broken City

Unrelenting in their live performances, Neck Of The Woods have quickly earned themselves a reputation as one of the most exciting acts to emerge from Vancouver’s metal scene. Making appearances at multiple Canadian festivals (Loud As Hell, Sled Island, Armstrong Metal Fest, Calgary Metal Fest) along with supporting major touring acts such as Converge, Every Time I Die, and Misery Signals, Neck Of The Woods have established themselves as a high energy set not to be missed. Their sonic palette is one that is complex, dynamic, and progressive, continuously pounding away at the wall of death.

The Passenger is available digitally through Basick Records and on physical CD via Bandcamp.

Check out the video for "You'll Always Look The Same To Me" from The Passenger: