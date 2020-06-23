NECK OF THE WOODS, DIZZY MYSTICS, HELLRAZER And Others Nominated For 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards

Today, the Western Canadian Music Alliance announces the outstanding artists and music industry professionals that have been nominated for 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards. The winners in both the artistic and industry categories to be revealed on September 25 during a special livestreamed event.

“I am excited to be announcing and celebrating these incredible artists and industry nominees for the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards,” says Robyn Stewart, Executive Director, Western Canadian Music Alliance. “This year has been and continues to be tough for our industry, but also has highlighted the importance of music in the mental wellness, celebration and day-to-day joy of our country, especially in times of struggle. I am thrilled now more than ever to shine a light on these talented artists and industry who have made an incredible impact on the industry in the past year.”

Now in their 18th year, the Western Canadian Music Awards annually honour and celebrate the best industry and artistic talent coming out of western Canada. This year once again saw representation from all seven Member Associations, with numerous artists and industry members earning multiple nominations, including four nods to the National Music Centre, three nominations each for Nuela Charles, William Prince, and the West End Cultural Centre, and a whopping 15 acts with double nominations.

Details on the format of the 2020 BreakOut West events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artists nominated in the "Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year" category include:

CRNKSHFT - British Columbia

Dizzy Mystics - Manitoba

Hellrazer - Alberta

Neck Of The Woods - British Columbia

Sleepwraith - Alberta

A complete list of nominees can be found here.

(Neck Of The Woods photo at top by Shimon Photo)