NECRODEATH To Release Neraka EP In April; Details Revealed

Italian thrash/black metal band, Necrodeath have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming Neraka EP, to be released on April 2.

Neraka is an infernal journey including five tracks - hree new songs titled “Inferno”, “Petrify” and “Succubus Rises”, one live version of “Flame Of Malignance”, and one classic cover from Dead Kennedys, “California Uber Alles”.

The EP, to be released in digipack format, was recorded, mixed and mastered at MusicArt Studio in Rapallo (Genoa, Italy), headquarters of Necrodeath.

For the artwork, the band renewed their collaboration with Jacob Angel, and Monica Tomaino, who play on the cover the role behind the titles of the three new tracks: the fallen angel, Medusa and one succubus.

On release day, April 2, Necrodeath will launch a tour, into clubs and summer festivals, to support the new release. Stay tuned for further details.