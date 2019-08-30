NECROFIER Featuring OCEANS OF SLUMBER Members Release “Raise The Dead” Video

Houston's Necrofier plays heavy melodic black metal that references the past (read: Dissection, Darkthrone) while forging the future. The hungry quartet released its debut EP, Visions In Fire, last December and now drop a dark video for the song "Raise The Dead" from the triple track effort.

Comprised of key musicians from Houston's thriving underground music scene, Necrofier features drummer Dobber Beverly (Oceans Of Slumber, Insect Warfare), guitarist / vocalist Bakka Larson (Venomous Maximus), guitarist Josh Bokemeyer (Church Of Disgust) and bassist Mat Aleman (Oceans Of Slumber). In its short time as a group, Necrofier has released the Visions In Fire EP, toured with both Goatwhore and Uada, showcased at SXSW, headlined a 300 capacity hometown show (read more here) and been named as one of the featured acts at the 2020 Maryland Deathfest, set for May 21st-24th, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.

"With Necrofier, we are making a statement that it’s not just the Northwest or the Northeast that can turn out quality black metal in the States,” Beverly says. “Texas is fully able to compete with anybody as far as black metal goes. We’re all from a background of metal that was meant to be serious and different.”