NECROMANCING THE STONE Featuring Former And Current Members Of ARSIS, THE ABSENCE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Release “Bleed For The Night” Music Video

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Necromancing The Stone - featuring current/former members of Arsis (James Malone, guitars), The Absence (Jeramie Kling, drums), The Black Dahlia Murder (Ryan "Bart" Williams, bass) and Brimstone Coven (guitarist Justin Wood and vocalist "Big" John Williams) - has launched a new video for the track "Bleed For The Night", taken from their latest album, Jewel Of The Vile.

Filmed last year on tour with Battlecross and Allegaeon, "Bleed For The Night" will surely serenade fans with its epic vocals, gigantic riffs and pulverizing rhythms. The video, shot and edited by Allegaeon's Greg Burgess, can be seen below.

Necromancing The Stone comments: "Everyone, on this Valentine's Day, please remember that if you love something too much it may die. Then one day you can learn a powerful resurrection spell and bring it back to life, but it might hate you... But that's a different story altogether. We hope you enjoy the video. Huge thanks to Greg from Allegaeon for putting this video together for us."

Next week, Necromancing The Stone will join label-mates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, and Allegaeon for a special US tour that celebrates Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

25 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

March

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

3 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall *

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar **

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock **

14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *

* - no Goatwhore

** - no Whitechapel