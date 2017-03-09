NECROMANCING THE STONE Release “Ritualistic Demise” Bass Playthrough Video
March 9, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Necromancing The Stone - featuring current/former members of Arsis (James Malone, guitars), The Absence (Jeramie Kling, drums), The Black Dahlia Murder (Ryan "Bart" Williams, bass) and Brimstone Coven (guitarist Justin Wood and vocalist "Big" John Williams) - is currently on tour with label-mates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, and Allegaeon for a special US trek that celebrates Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary.
Unable to join his bandmates on the road for this run, bassist Ryan "Bart" Williams has filmed a bass play-through for "Ritualistic Demise", taken from the band's latest album, Jewel Of The Vile. Fans who were hoping to catch Bart "slammin' da bass" at shows can now watch the video (along with a scenic tour of Santa Monica beach) below.
Bart comments: "This is an easy one for bass players to follow along with, so enjoy!"
Tour dates:
March
9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock **
14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *
* - no Goatwhore
** - no Whitechapel
Necromancing The Stone lineup:
"Big" John Williams - vocals
James Malone - guitars
Justin Wood - guitars
Ryan “Bart” Williams - bass
Jeramie Kling - drums