NECROMANCING THE STONE Release “Ritualistic Demise” Bass Playthrough Video

Necromancing The Stone - featuring current/former members of Arsis (James Malone, guitars), The Absence (Jeramie Kling, drums), The Black Dahlia Murder (Ryan "Bart" Williams, bass) and Brimstone Coven (guitarist Justin Wood and vocalist "Big" John Williams) - is currently on tour with label-mates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, and Allegaeon for a special US trek that celebrates Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary.

Unable to join his bandmates on the road for this run, bassist Ryan "Bart" Williams has filmed a bass play-through for "Ritualistic Demise", taken from the band's latest album, Jewel Of The Vile. Fans who were hoping to catch Bart "slammin' da bass" at shows can now watch the video (along with a scenic tour of Santa Monica beach) below.

Bart comments: "This is an easy one for bass players to follow along with, so enjoy!"

Tour dates:

March

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock **

14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *

* - no Goatwhore

** - no Whitechapel

Necromancing The Stone lineup:

"Big" John Williams - vocals

James Malone - guitars

Justin Wood - guitars

Ryan “Bart” Williams - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums