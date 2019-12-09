NECRONOMICON Release NSFW Music Video For "The Thousand Masks"

Canadian black/death metal horde, Necronomicon, have released their horror-fueled music video for the song, "The Thousand Masks". The track is taken from the band's latest record, Unus, which was released this October via Season of Mist. The NSFW video, which serves as a cautionary tale of why you shouldn't mess with the grimoire, can be seen below.

Speaking of the video, Rob "The Witch" comments: “Over 30 years ago we started a project called Necronomicon writing about H.P. Lovecraft mythos and with time passing, we decided to pay homage to the origin of our name and fully embrace it. The stars are aligned the time is right to reveal the many forms under ‘The Thousand masks.’"

With Advent Of The Human God, Necronomicon presented themselves at a new height in their long lasting career, which began as early as 1988 with the founding of the band by guitarist and singer Rob "The Witch" in the deep northern part of Canadian province Quebec, called the "Fjord of Saguenay." Now, they continue to push the envelope with their sixth studio album, Unus.

Unus is a searing cacophony that blends blistering riffs, machine-like drums, and a symphonic ambience, culminating in a sound that calls to various metal icons such as Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh, Behemoth, and Deicide. The record combines the furious elements of death metal with the symphonic prowess of black metal, creating the perfect synthesis of both genres.

Recorded at Sliver Wings studio, produced by Rob The Witch. Mixed and mastered at Darth Mader music studio by Logan Mader (Machine Head).

Artwork: Dragon caduceus design by Nestor Avalos, layout and artwork by Simon Bossert.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes Into Flesh"

"Infinitum Continuum"

"Paradise Lost"

"The Price Of A Soul"

"Singularis Dominus"

"The Thousand Masks"

"Ascending The throne Of Baator"

"Fhtagn"

"Cursed MMXIX"

"Vox Draconis"

Album stream: