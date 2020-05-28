NECRONOMICON Shares Drum Playthrough Video For "From Ashes Into Flesh"

Canadian black/death metal horde, Necronomicon, have released a drum playthrough video for the song "From Ashes Into Flesh", taken from 2019's Unus album. Watch below:

Unus is a searing cacophony that blends blistering riffs, machine-like drums, and a symphonic ambience, culminating in a sound that calls to various metal icons such as Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh, Behemoth, and Deicide. The record combines the furious elements of death metal with the symphonic prowess of black metal, creating the perfect synthesis of both genres.

Recorded at Sliver Wings studio, produced by Rob The Witch. Mixed and mastered at Darth Mader music studio by Logan Mader (Machine Head).

Artwork: Dragon caduceus design by Nestor Avalos, layout and artwork by Simon Bossert.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes Into Flesh"

"Infinitum Continuum"

"Paradise Lost"

"The Price Of A Soul"

"Singularis Dominus"

"The Thousand Masks"

"Ascending The throne Of Baator"

"Fhtagn"

"Cursed MMXIX"

"Vox Draconis"

"The Thousand Masks" video:

Album stream: