NECRONOMICON Shares “Vox Draconis” Guitar Playthrough Video

Rob "The Witch" Tremblay of Canadian blackened death metal masters Necronomicon has shared a guitar playthrough for the song "Vox Draconis." The track is taken from 2019's critically acclaimed UNUS.

Unus is a searing cacophony that blends blistering riffs, machine-like drums, and a symphonic ambience, culminating in a sound that calls to various metal icons such as Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh, Behemoth, and Deicide. The record combines the furious elements of death metal with the symphonic prowess of black metal, creating the perfect synthesis of both genres.

Recorded at Sliver Wings studio, produced by Rob The Witch. Mixed and mastered at Darth Mader music studio by Logan Mader (Machine Head).

Artwork: Dragon caduceus design by Nestor Avalos, layout and artwork by Simon Bossert.

