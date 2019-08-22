NECRONOMICON Streaming New Song "Paradise Lost"

Canadian black/death metal horde, Necronomicon, will be releasing their sixth full-length record, Unus, on October 18 via Season of Mist. The first single, "Paradise Lost", is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Necronomicon vocalist/guitarist Rob the Witch comments on the album, "When all is said and done, one most return to the start and begin a new life. Unus is the first major Arcana that starts a new cycle in the evolution of any living things. Welcome to our new incarnation."

With Advent Of The Human God, Necronomicon presented themselves at a new height in their long lasting career, which began as early as 1988 with the founding of the band by guitarist and singer Rob "The Witch" in the deep northern part of Canadian province Quebec, called the "Fjord of Saguenay." Now, they continue to push the envelope with their sixth studio album, Unus.

Unus is a searing cacophony that blends blistering riffs, machine-like drums, and a symphonic ambience, culminating in a sound that calls to various metal icons such as Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh, Behemoth, and Deicide. The record combines the furious elements of death metal with the symphonic prowess of black metal, creating the perfect synthesis of both genres.

Recorded at Sliver Wings studio, produced by Rob The Witch. Mixed and mastered at Darth Mader music studio by Logan Mader (Machine Head).

Artwork: Dragon caduceus design by Nestor Avalos, layout and artwork by Simon Bossert.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes Into Flesh"

"Infinitum Continuum"

"Paradise Lost"

"The Price Of A Soul"

"Singularis Dominus"

"The Thousand Masks"

"Ascending The throne Of Baator"

"Fhtagn"

"Cursed MMXIX"

"Vox Draconis"

"Paradise Lost":

Trailer:





Lineup:

Rob The Witch: Guitar/vocals

Divider: drums

Recording lineup:

Rob The Witch: Guitar/vocals/bass

Divider: drums

Special feature: Geirlioz (Dimmu Borgir) on piano on ''From Ashes Into Flesh''